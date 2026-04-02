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Wright State plans $6M project to expand and modernize nurse training center

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published April 2, 2026 at 10:04 AM EDT
Wright State University nursing students learn how to help a patient with compression socks.
Erin Pence
/
Wright State University
Wright State University nursing students learn how to help a patient with compression socks.

Wright State University will invest $6 million to modernize the Learning Resource Center for its School of Nursing.

Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Jim Denniston said the expansion will focus on labs and clinical training spaces.

"We'll have 42 new beds for our students to train on. We'll be increasing the number of low, mid and high fidelity training mannequins. Some of these are AI enabled and it allows students to interact with those to really increase realism in their training," Denniston said. "We'll also be updating all of our equipment that's in those nursing facilities."

According to Denniston, this expansion is in response to more local high school students exploring health care fields. At the same time, he said annually across Southwest Ohio, more than 1,000 positions are open for RNs.

"Ohio is projected to have 30,000 new health care positions within the next five years and more specifically to nursing and more specifically to nursing within the 16 county area there are annual openings of 1,200 positions," Denniston said.

Wright State’s program is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education and approved by the Ohio Board of Nursing.
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Local & Statewide News Wright State UniversityHealth care workersnurses
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. At WYSO, her expertise includes politics, local government, education and more.

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937) 952-9924
See stories by Kathryn Mobley