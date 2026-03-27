Going without pay, TSA at Dayton International Airport keep security wait times under 5 minutes

Airports across the country are seeing historic wait times, after the third government shutdown in less than a year means Transportation Security Administration agents are going without pay.

Funding for the Department of Homeland Security, where TSA is housed, lapsed on Feb. 14.

Overnight, the Senate voted to fund much of DHS without giving additional funding to Immigrations and Customs Enforcement or Border Control. The vote is now headed over to the House. It is unclear how quickly staff can get paid after funding legislation is fully enacted.

Locally, the Dayton International Airport is on the frontline of this issue. Since the beginning of the partial shutdown some 40 days ago, acting TSA administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill said nationally, more than 480 agents have quit and thousands more have called out from work.

Dayton airport’s public information officer Melissa Patsiavos said that fortunately, airport operations aren’t currently being impacted.

“Our local TSA officers are doing a terrific job still providing screening services with wait times averaging under five minutes,” Patsiavos said.

Amy McFadden from Fort Lawn, South Carolina, was a passenger at the airport who flew in from Charlotte International Airport for work. She said she was “shocked” that she didn’t experience delays.

“I mean, I've had a great experience. I don't think it's bad here. Hasn't been bad here or Charlotte,” McFadden said.

Patsiavos said 40 TSA screening agents work at the Dayton International Airport.

One of those agents showing up is Tyler Ditmer, who’s worked at the Dayton airport for nearly 13 years. Ditmer said he managed to put money aside after the 43-day shutdown in the fall that’s allowed to hold him over this time.

He said he’s now missed two and a half paychecks, and the inconsistency takes a toll.

“It's unacceptable, in the least terms, it really is, to play with the livelihoods of 50,000 screeners who come in every day to keep people and commerce moving,” Ditmer said.

Patsiavos said the airport’s Military & Visitor’s Center is accepting gift cards on behalf of TSA staff during this time. TSA agents cannot accept direct gifts or cash at screening locations.

Grocery store and gas station gift cards are most needed and appreciated, she said.

Patsavios said the airport recommends fliers check with their airlines to receive real-time updates on their flights.