© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wilmington planning commission tables vote to add an extra layer of review for data centers

WYSO | By Adriana Martinez-Smiley
Published March 5, 2026 at 4:10 PM EST
The Tuesday planning commission meeting was packed as attendees waited for a site plan presentation on an Amazon data center that could be coming to the community.
Adriana Martinez-Smiley
/
WYSO
Wilmington planning commission meeting on January 6, when the commission reviewed site plans for a proposed Amazon data center

Wilmington's city planning commission considered requiring an extra layer of review for new data centers.

But it will be at least another month before that idea gets reconsidered. And no matter what happens, a rule change wouldn't apply to the data center Amazon is seeking to build, which would be grandfathered in.

The resolution would have switched data centers from "permitted use" in industrial zones to "conditional use."

The planning commission tabled the vote Tuesday, after some confusion from the board on what impact it would have on Amazon’s site plan proposal for a $4 billion data center.

City staff said they proposed this ordinance after receiving concerns from the community on data centers.

This would require these projects to undergo the same steps as permitted-use developments. The difference is each project would be subject to further review by the city's Board of Zoning Appeals for approval.

Legal advice provided at the meeting clarified that the proposed Amazon data center wouldn’t be subject to the ordinance if it were passed, because the developer has an active application, grandfathering it.

Clerk of Council Annen Vance also had to clarify that review criteria for conditional use permits is already available in the city's code of enforcement.

Residential feedback on the proposal was mixed, though most speakers raised concerns about the negative impacts data centers can create.

A date to revisit the resolution hasn’t yet been determined.
Tags
Local & Statewide News WilmingtonData centersAmazonClinton County
Adriana Martinez-Smiley
Adriana Martinez-Smiley (she/they) is the Environment and Indigenous Affairs Reporter for WYSO.

Email: amartinez-smiley@wyso.org
Cell phone: 937-342-2905
See stories by Adriana Martinez-Smiley