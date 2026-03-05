© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rivers surge, dams hold back flood water as heavy rain hits Miami Valley

WYSO | By Kaitlin Schroeder
Published March 5, 2026 at 12:51 PM EST
Flood waters gush over Cedar Cliff Falls at the Indian Mound Reserve in Cedarville.
Greene County Parks & Trails
/
Public domain
Flood waters gush over Cedar Cliff Falls at the Indian Mound Reserve in Cedarville.

Heavy rain has led to surging rivers and floodgates and dams holding back water around the Miami Valley.

The Miami Conservancy District posted on Thursday morning that

  • Germantown Dam is storing floodwaters,
  • floodgates are closed in Hamilton and Middletown,
  • East River Landing and Miami Bend Park are temporarily closed.

The dam at Germantown also is temporarily storing water in its upstream basin to reduce the height and speed of flows moving downstream, according the conservancy district.

In Greene County, flooding has led to the following parks being closed: Jacoby Road Canoe Launch, Narrows Reserve, Constitution Park, Mill Bridge Launch, Sara Lee Arnovitz and Caesar Ford Park.

The river parking lot area of the Narrows Reserve in Greene County is flooded as of March 5.
Greene County Parks & Trails
/
Public Domain
The river parking lot area of the Narrows Reserve in Greene County is flooded as of March 5.
Tags
Local & Statewide News Miami Conservancy District
Kaitlin Schroeder
Kaitlin Schroeder (she/her) joined WYSO in 2024 with 10 years of experience in local news. She focuses on editing and digital content.
See stories by Kaitlin Schroeder