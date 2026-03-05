Rivers surge, dams hold back flood water as heavy rain hits Miami Valley

Heavy rain has led to surging rivers and floodgates and dams holding back water around the Miami Valley.

The Miami Conservancy District posted on Thursday morning that



Germantown Dam is storing floodwaters,

floodgates are closed in Hamilton and Middletown,

East River Landing and Miami Bend Park are temporarily closed.

The dam at Germantown also is temporarily storing water in its upstream basin to reduce the height and speed of flows moving downstream, according the conservancy district.

In Greene County, flooding has led to the following parks being closed: Jacoby Road Canoe Launch, Narrows Reserve, Constitution Park, Mill Bridge Launch, Sara Lee Arnovitz and Caesar Ford Park.