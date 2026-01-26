© 2026 WYSO
The great snowstorm of 2026 broke the record set by the Blizzard of 1978 in Dayton

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published January 26, 2026 at 11:43 AM EST
A child is surrounded by snow. He's wearing a bright green winter coat, camo snow pants, boots and gloves is shoveling snow off the sidewalk.
Kathryn Mobley
/
WYSO
Eli Sattler, armed with a small shovel, cleaned up the sidewalk in front of his family's home in Beavercreek on Monday, Jan. 26, 2025. "Making room for Louie to safely walk," explained the 6-year-old . Louie is the family's puppy.

The massive snowstorm that hit Southwest Ohio this weekend occurred on the 48th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1978 — and it broke its record.

The National Weather Service says 12.4 inches of snow fell on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026 at the Dayton International Airport. That beats the previous record of the most snow in a single 24-hour period. The old record was set by the Blizzard of 1978 at 12.2 inches.

Other snowfall observations around the area were higher than the official 12.4 inches. A measurement near Franklin came to 14.1 inches. Several miles east of Beavercreek recorded 14.4 inches, while an observer at Wilberforce measured 14.2 inches.

The 12.4 inches that fell on Sunday was preceded by 1.6 inches of snow Saturday evening, bringing a total of 14.0 inches for the entire snow event.

While that's an impressive number, it didn't break any records for the most snowfall during a single storm. That record is 18.3 inches for a snowstorm that fell Feb. 16 and 17, 1910.
