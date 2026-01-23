Dayton pet owners are urged to bring dogs and cats indoors ahead of winter storm

With extreme winter weather expected this weekend, the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center says the safest place for pets will be indoors.

Heavy snowfall, high winds and prolonged freezing temperatures can be life-threatening for pets, particularly dogs kept outdoors.

“When we’re expecting this level of snow and cold, bringing pets inside is the best and safest option,” Montgomery County Animal Resource Center Director Amy Bohardt said in a statement. “If dogs must be outdoors, their shelter and care need to be winter-ready. These conditions can become dangerous, even deadly, very quickly.”

Ohio law allows dogs to be kept outside, ARC stated, but they must have proper shelter and protection from the elements. During extreme cold, ARC recommends the following precautions:



A sturdy, insulated doghouse with a wind-blocking flap

Straw bedding (not blankets), which stays dry and retains heat

Fresh, unfrozen water; heated bowls can help prevent freezing

Extra food to support body heat and energy needs

Frequent checks to ensure dogs are dry, warm and safe

Residents who are concerned about a pet’s welfare are encouraged to contact the ARC dispatch at 937-898-4457 (option 1).

