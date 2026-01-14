© 2026 WYSO
Data shows early impact of Springfield on-demand transit service 6 months after launch

WYSO | By Adriana Martinez-Smiley
Published January 14, 2026 at 2:27 PM EST
A Field Trips mini van. The city of Springfield will use about 16 of these as part of its new on-demand micro transit system. It begins July 15 and will replace the city's fixed route bus system by the end of July.

Springfield’s on-demand transportation service Field Trips provided more than 43,000 rides since it launched last summer.

That includes service for about 2,500 unique riders in less than six months. For comparison, the Springfield City Area Transit fixed bus routes that retired in April served about 400 riders.

Standard fare for a Field Trips’ ride is $2. Children under four-foot-nine-inches tall can ride for free, but the rider must bring a car seat.

On the city of Springfield’s Facebook page, the city said it will continue to evaluate the efficiency and effectiveness of the transit system.
Adriana Martinez-Smiley
Adriana Martinez-Smiley (she/they) is the Environment and Indigenous Affairs Reporter for WYSO.
