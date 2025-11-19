© 2025 WYSO
Therapy dog joins Springfield Regional Medical Center to provide 'joy and comfort'

WYSO | By Kaitlin Schroeder
Published November 19, 2025 at 8:33 AM EST
Pictured here, therapy Dog Beau Joins Mercy Health Care Team
SRMC
/
Contributed
Therapy Dog Beau Joins Mercy Health Care Team

Springfield Regional Medical Center has a new volunteer in charge of comforting patients and staff at Mercy Health.

Beau is a certified therapy dog and graduate of the Alliance of Therapy Dogs.

Medical center officials say Beau, working beside his colleague, Behavioral Health Nurse Practitioner Nancy Schmelzer, will be responsible for “bringing smiles, emotional support, and a calming presence to the hospital environment.”

"I hope having Beau alongside me will bring fun, kindness and emotional support, so patients and staff feel calmer and more secure," Schmelzer said. "Therapy dogs also help with loneliness, improve mood and outlook, as well as enhance socialization for both patients and the staff, creating a more comforting hospital environment.”

Beau’s appointment follows therapy dog Henry’s assignment to patient-support in the Acute Rehabilitation Center.

The medical center said Beau and Henry are part of their “ongoing commitment to holistic care, recognizing that emotional well-being plays an important role in the healing process.”

Kaitlin Schroeder
Kaitlin Schroeder (she/her) joined WYSO in 2024 with 10 years of experience in local news. She focuses on editing and digital content.
