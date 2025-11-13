Wittenberg University pledges to resolve issues that led to 'probation' designation from accreditors

Wittenberg University in Springfield has been placed on probation by the Higher Learning Commission, which is responsible for accrediting post-secondary education institutions in 19 states in the U.S.

The commission said the university has failed its standard for “financial and personnel resources effectively support its current operations."

Wittenberg will keep its accreditation over the roughly two-year probation period.

In that time the university will have to correct an expected financial deficit.

According to the commission, Wittenberg’s 2026 trustee-approved budget projections indicate a cash flow deficit of approximately $10.8 million.

The commission’s letter said the university has taken positive steps to increase fundraising, but it’s unclear if this early momentum will continue.

The university’s probation status will be reevaluated by April 2027.

Below is the full statement provided by Wittenberg to WYSO:

This new designation by the Higher Learning Commission is neither surprising nor unexpected, and we appreciate the due diligence HLC performed in making its decision. Out of 18 sub-criteria and 37 assumed practices, the HLC found only one area of concern regarding our limited resources and their potential impact on current and future operations. What this means for Wittenberg University at the moment is what we have known for some time: our financial challenges are real, but they are not insurmountable. We are still an accredited institution, and this decision reflects where we have been, not where we are going under our new president’s inspiring leadership and direction.

Over the past six months, we have worked to develop more than $11 million in unrestricted funds, which will enable us to solidify our operations and meet our financial obligations. Our current strategic planning process and forthcoming recommendations from the faculty and the provost regarding an exciting academic restructuring further support our forward momentum. Additionally, our enrollment numbers are trending in the right direction, and our fundraising efforts are bearing fruit.

We are confident in our future, and we are fully prepared to work closely with the commission in resolving the issue identified as expeditiously as possible.

