Troy helps fund childcare and school-readiness program amid government shutdown

The city of Troy has joined the Troy Foundation and other area organizations to provide interim operating funds for the Troy Head Start program as the federal shutdown continues.

The childcare and school readiness program, operated by the Council on Rural Services at three locations in Miami County, relies on federal funding to operate.

Now, CORS says it expects to see weeks-long delays in funding even after the shutdown ends.

The city will contribute $5,000 to the program which provides childcare for 280 children in low-income families, 130 of which reside in Troy.

"We're proud to join in this initiative, which will be a great benefit to our families and local companies in providing much-needed childcare services," said Troy's mayor, Robin Oda, in a written statement. "Head Start is an important piece of workforce development support services, providing care for Troy children with parents working at 53 employers, while employing many teachers and caregivers."

The program’s site on Troy Towne Park Drive needs an estimated $121,500 per month to avoid temporary closure.

The Troy Foundation has committed to raising at least half of the needed funds until federal funding has been restored.

“The economic and social impact of so many Troy families losing childcare would be huge, and we commend The Troy Foundation for working to avoid the closure of our local program," Oda said.