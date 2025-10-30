© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How to make WYSO your preferred news source on Google

WYSO | By WYSO Staff
Published October 30, 2025 at 3:54 PM EDT
WYSO logo
WYSO
/
WYSO Staff
Google allows users to select WYSO as a preferred source, meaning you’ll start to see more WYSO journalism displayed in Google’s Top Stories sections.

There are so many places to get your news. If you appreciate local news coverage from WYSO and want to see more of it, you can take action to make that happen.

Google allows users to select WYSO as a preferred source, meaning you’ll start to see more WYSO journalism displayed in Google’s Top Stories sections.

It’s simple:

a screenshot of Google's "source preferences" page with wyso.org in the search bar

You can also add NPR.org – and any other news outlets you love – to your preferred sources.

Why trust us

WYSO's independent, nonprofit news team has decades of experience writing and reporting. Our first responsibility is to be a trusted source of news for the Miami Valley and southwest Ohio. There is no connection between our funding and editorial decisions.

Our mission is to produce trustworthy journalism that is fact-based, researched, transparent, intellectually curious, pushes beyond the obvious answers, local, fair, and, when it’s called for, embraces the search for solutions. We believe an educated citizenry is essential to the functioning of our democracy.
Tags
Local & Statewide News GoogleNPR News
WYSO Staff
See stories by WYSO Staff