How to make WYSO your preferred news source on Google

There are so many places to get your news. If you appreciate local news coverage from WYSO and want to see more of it, you can take action to make that happen.

Google allows users to select WYSO as a preferred source, meaning you’ll start to see more WYSO journalism displayed in Google’s Top Stories sections.

It’s simple:

Go to your search engine settings and type in wyso.org .

. You’ll see a listing for WYSO.org . Toggle the box next to it.

You can also add NPR.org – and any other news outlets you love – to your preferred sources.

Why trust us

WYSO's independent, nonprofit news team has decades of experience writing and reporting. Our first responsibility is to be a trusted source of news for the Miami Valley and southwest Ohio. There is no connection between our funding and editorial decisions.

Our mission is to produce trustworthy journalism that is fact-based, researched, transparent, intellectually curious, pushes beyond the obvious answers, local, fair, and, when it’s called for, embraces the search for solutions. We believe an educated citizenry is essential to the functioning of our democracy.

