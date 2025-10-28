SNAP funding frozen amid shutdown: Where to find help in Dayton region

SNAP benefits, also known as food stamps, are expected to be frozen in November.

To help people find resources, WYSO has rounded up details for many of the Dayton-area and southwest Ohio resources available. There are also opportunities to donate and volunteer with many of these nonprofits.

If you'd like to add a local group, organization or distribution to the list please email Shay Frank at sfrank@wyso.org.

The Foodbank Inc.:

The Foodbank Inc., serving Montgomery, Greene and Preble counties, is offering multiple pathways for assistance during this SNAP funding freeze.

Residents can use the Pantry Locator Tool by typing their ZIP code. Each Pantry is different, so the Foodbank suggests calling ahead to check hours and ask about requirements.

There are also multiple Mobile Pantries bringing food directly into neighborhoods, listed on the Foodbank's website. All are welcome and no pre-registration is required.

Additional resources outside of the organization's network have also been listed through the United Way of the Greater Dayton Area helplink at 211 or (937) 225-3000 or via their website.

Miami Valley Meals:

Miami Valley Meals is preparing bulk meals for food pantries, social service groups and churches serving those in need.

The nonprofit is currently promoting additional community services through their partners, as well as local resources for food and other aid including Meals on Wheels and Dayton Children's Resource Hub.

Additional information and aid can be found on community Facebook groups including Feed the Community Dayton and Dayton Ohio Food Pantry and Resources Group.

Dayton Metro Library:

Some Dayton Metro Library locations have partnered with The Foodbank Inc. to provide on-site food pantries.

Those locations include the Huber Heights Branch Library, open on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The Main Library, open on the 2nd Tuesday of each month from 3 to 5 p.m.

The Miamisburg Branch, open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 6 p.m.

The Miami Township Branch, open on the 1st Monday of each month from 10 to 11 a.m. and the 3rd Wednesday of each month from 4 to 5 p.m. It will also be open on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month from 4 to 5 p.m.

The Northwest Branch Library, open on the 1st Monday of each month from 11 am to Noon and on the 4th Wednesday of each month from 4 to 5 p.m.

The West Branch Library, open on the 3rd Thursday of each month from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Have A Gay Day:

Have A Gay Day is currently waiving all delivery fees for Project DASH members as part of DoorDash's response to the pause in SNAP funding.

The food pantry at 1902 Needmore Road. in Dayton said it "will be getting creative" with how it provides additional food to the community through deliveries.

More information can be found at haveagayday.org.

Good Neighbor House:

Good Neighbor House at 627 E. First St. in Dayton is inviting those in need to visit their parking lot and call 937-224-3003 to speak with an intake volunteer about their food pantry drive-thru.

Visitors can stay in their vehicle to receive pantry items during the SNAP freeze 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Grocery Fairies of Dayton Ohio:

Grocery Fairies of Dayton Ohio is a community Facebook page, connecting people in the community that are able to help to those in need fulfill specific grocery requests in the community.

Where to donate and how to help

Multiple food banks, pantries and churches across the community are currently accepting donations of extra food and monetary contributions.

Some of those locations include:

The Foodbank Inc.

56 Armor Place, Dayton, OH 45417

Website: thefoodbankdayton.org

Phone: 937-461-0265

Currently accepting non-perishable food, canned goods, pasta, rice, shelf-stable items, and monetary donations.

Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley (Choice Food Pantry)

922 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton, OH 45402

Website: cssmv.org

Phone: 937-223-7217 ext. 1114

Currently accepting non-perishable food donations to support families, seniors, and individuals in crisis.

House of Bread

9 Orth Ave., Dayton, OH 45402

Website: houseofbread.org

Phone: 937-226-1520

Currently accepting food, pantry staples, and fresh produce to help serve the community hot, nutritious meals.

Have A Gay Day (Community Food Pantry)

1902 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45414

Website: haveagayday.org

Phone: 937-469-7629

Currently accepting non-perishables, toiletries, pet food, and cleaning products.

The Hearth Community Place

3415 Linden Ave., Dayton, OH 45410

Website: thehearthdayton.org

Phone: 937-903-9791

Currently accepting food and personal care donations for their Tuesday client-choice food pantry.

Epiphany Lutheran Church - The Pantry

6430 Far Hills Ave., Centerville, OH 45459

Website: epiphanydayton.org

Phone: 937-433-1449

Currently accepting non-perishable food, clothing, and household items.

South Community Caring Hands Food Pantry

(Call for drop-off instructions)

Phone: 937-293-8300

Website: southcommunity.com

Currently accepting non-perishable food donations Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

AFL-CIO Labor Food Pantry

6550 Poe Ave., Dayton, OH 45414

Phone: 937-454-6901

Currently accepting non-perishable food donations to support working families and union members in need.

Belmont United Methodist Church Food Pantry

2701 S. Smithville Rd., Dayton, OH 45420

Phone: 937-254-1788

Currently accepting food donations during the week to support food assistance on the 2nd & 4th Saturdays each month.

Bogg Ministries Mobile Pantry

9095 Washington Church Rd., Miamisburg, OH 45342

Phone: 937-435-9966 ext. 174

Website: thebogg.org

Currently accpeting donations to serve Miamisburg, Kettering, and West Carrollton communities.