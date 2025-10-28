Miami Township fiscal officer temporarily banned from performing duties

Miami Township’s fiscal officer has been temporarily banned from performing his job.

The move against Robert Matthews comes at the request of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

Visiting Judge Jonathan P. Hein granted the request saying his ruling “meets the state’s legal criteria for temporary removal from office.”

In a statement, Yost says Matthews made an unauthorized $9.7 million withdrawal of township funds to buy gold coins — a move that would have cost the township more than $400,000 in transaction and storage fees.

The judge says Matthews knowing “committed an act expressly prohibited by law.”

Under the ruling, Matthews will be prohibited from performing any responsibilities as township fiscal officer - including making financial transactions.

He is also barred from Miami Township’s offices, but he can attend public meetings.

The state is seeking Matthews’ permanent removal, and while the ruling is in place, Miami Township is required to “treat the fiscal officer position as if it were vacant, but officials are not yet permitted to seek Matthews’ replacement.”

