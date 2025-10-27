There's a shortage of mental health workers. A Wright State initiative aims to help.

A 2022 report by the Ohio Council indicates a growing shortage of behavioral health professionals.

"Ninety-eight percent of behavioral health care organizations surveyed stated they had experienced significant workforce recruiting challenges," said Barbara Marsh, director of counseling and wellness services at Wright State. "Eighty-eight percent said retaining staff was also very difficult."

Meanwhile, she noted there is a growing need for these professionals, especially among young people.

"When youth and young adults can't get access to timely care because of shortages it affects their school performance, affects our future readiness to join the workforce," she said.

This fall, Wright State University is launching a new initiative to increase access by increasing the number of providers. Over the next four years, 12 Wright State social work and counseling grad students will intern with Dayton Children's, Kettering Behavior Health, Rocking Horse and Premier Health. They’ll help low income children, teens and young adults who are struggling with mental health issues.

This can reduce both distance and wait time barriers that families often face when they're trying to get help, Marsh said.

"Secondly, when kids get timely and appropriate care, it can prevent mental health crises down the line," she said.

A $2.4 million grant from the Human Resources Services Administration is funding this initiative. This federal grant runs through 2029.

Jennifer Hughes, whochairs the Wright State School of Social Work and Human Services, said the grant lets them pay the students to do their internship.

"They don't have to worry about how they're going to cover their gas bill and their lights and their rent," Hughes said. "It's also giving money to the partnering agencies to provide some resources for them to supervise students."