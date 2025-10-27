City of Dayton, RTA plan to new downtown police substation by bus hub

The Dayton Police Department is set to open a temporary substation at the RTA hub in downtown Dayton.

An agreement between the city and RTA has been met to operate the downtown location while a permanent police station at Fourth and St. Clair streets is in the works.

The city said the temporary substation will enhance public safety in the downtown area.

Located in an RTA-owned property adjacent to the RTA Wright Stop Transit Center, the substation is expected to be in operation by March.

Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Jr. says the central business district hasn't had a police district office since 2012 and the substation will ensure law enforcement there is "highly visible and accessible.”

The police department's permanent location at South St. Clair and East Fourth Streets should be operating by late 2029.

