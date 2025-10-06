A new greenspace at Cincinnati Children's Hospital helps patients heal

A children’s hospital in Cincinnati has another tool to help its patients heal. Cincinnati Children’s Hospital College Hill Campus celebrated the grand opening of its new greenspace.

Gov. Mike DeWine attended the opening on Friday. He said it’s a step forward to treat children facing mental health challenges.

"What we are celebrating today is really about enhancing the quality of life for the children receiving care here," DeWine said. "This is another step forward in building an entire system of care for youth facing mental health challenges."

DeWine said the expanded facility will help children who've been hospitalized for an extended period of time have something to do.

"This is about quality of life, and if your child was here, you would want this," he said.

The Governor’s office says the greenspace features an enhanced playground, horticulture area and greenhouse, splash pad, walking paths and sports fields and courts.

The project was funded by the Ohio Department of Health.

Cincinnati Children’s is the nation's largest provider of inpatient psychiatric care.