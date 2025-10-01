© 2025 WYSO
Federal government shutdown closes Air Force Museum, Aviation Hall of Fame

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published October 1, 2025 at 10:33 AM EDT
a green bus is parked outside of the National Museum United States Air Force Museum
RTA
The Federal government shutdown has closed the Air Force Museum until new funding is approved.

The impact of the federal government shutdown is being felt in the Dayton area.

The National Museum of the United States Air Force is closed, as is the National Aviation Hall of Fame.

The Museum said in a news release that the closure will remain “until an appropriation bill or continuing resolution is enacted.”

All events and activities scheduled at the museum will be suspended during the closure.

Updates on the Museum’s status will be posted on its website.
Mike Frazier
