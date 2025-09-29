Darke County changes some 2025 November voting locations

The Darke County Board of Elections has changed where people will vote Nov. 4, 2025.

Staff say the changes will ensure all registered voters have accessibility and will help manage changes in the community and promote administrative effectiveness.

Affected voters will be sent polling place change notices in the form of a post card.

People can review their polling location information online: Go to https://www.boe.ohio.gov/darke, then click on the "Voter Resources" button.

Early voting can happen by mail, or in person at the County Early Voting Center located at 300 Garst Ave. in Greenville.

Absentee voting begins Oct. 7, 2025.

Applications for an absentee mail ballot can be requested from the Board office until Oct. 28 at 8:30p.m.

The following election day voting locations are impacted:



Voters previously assigned to the New Madison Community Center (Harrison East & New Madison precinct) will now vote at the Tri-Village Transportation Service Center located at 406 Wayne St., New Madison.



Voters previously assigned to the Osgood American Legion (Patterson Twp., Osgood, Yorkshire precinct) will now vote at the newly constructed Osgood American Legion (Veteran’s Community Center) located off of State Route 705 on 111 Veterans Dr., Osgood.



Voters previously assigned to the Adams Township House (Adams West & Gettysburg precinct) will now vote at the Oakland Church of the Brethren Church located at 8058 Horatio Harris Creek Rd, Bradford.



Voters previously assigned to the Common Ground Christian Church (Adams East & Bradford precinct) will also now vote at the Oakland Church of the Brethren Church located at 8058 Horatio Harris Creek Rd, Bradford.

Early Voting:

As an alternative to in-person voting on Election Day, voters may vote early absentee by mail, or in person at the County Early Voting Center located at 300 Garst Ave., Greenville during the below hours of operation.

Tuesday, Oct. 7 – Friday, Oct. 10

Tuesday, Oct. 14 – Friday, Oct. 17

Monday, Oct. 20 – Friday, Oct. 24

Monday, Oct. 27 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.



Tuesday, Oct. 28 from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 29 – Friday, Oct. 31

from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.



from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.