29th annual Air Force Marathon draws more than 7,600 competitors

The 2025 Air Force Marathon drew more than 7,600 competitors this past weekend from 50 states and 11 foreign countries.

Races in several distances spanned across Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the grounds of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force and Wright State University.

In the men’s full marathon, Zach Kraft took first place with a time of 2:21:57.

In the women’s full marathon, Kayla Brown won with a time of 2:57:33.

In the half marathon, Chris Floyd led the men’s race with a time of 1:10:20, and Jaci Smith led the women's race with a time of 1:16:20.

A full list of results, official times, and more information on the event can be found at www.usafmarathon.com.