© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Yellow Springs residents are invited to weigh in on the fate of Short Street

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published September 22, 2025 at 1:30 PM EDT
A crowd on Short Street in Yellow Springs
Village of Yellow Springs
A crowd gathers on Short Street during a DJ event over Labor Day weekend.

Yellow Springs leaders are inviting residents to weigh in on the fate of Short Street.

Earlier this summer, village leaders closed off the road prior to the Street Fair on June 14. It has since morphed into a pedestrian-oriented space for residents and visitors to socialize, dance and enjoy performances.

Short Street was to be re-opened after the October Street Fair. But some business owners say the closure has led to traffic problems and a decline in downtown business sales.

Now, village leaders want to hear from residents via an online survey, which is open until 5 p.m. on Oct. 13.

"We’re hoping to gather input from as many community members as possible to understand how the space is being used and experienced," said Elyse Giardullo, assistant village manager, in an email.
Tags
Local & Statewide News Yellow Springs
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. At WYSO, her expertise includes politics, local government, education and more.

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937) 952-9924
See stories by Kathryn Mobley