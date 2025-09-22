Yellow Springs residents are invited to weigh in on the fate of Short Street

Yellow Springs leaders are inviting residents to weigh in on the fate of Short Street.

Earlier this summer, village leaders closed off the road prior to the Street Fair on June 14. It has since morphed into a pedestrian-oriented space for residents and visitors to socialize, dance and enjoy performances.

Short Street was to be re-opened after the October Street Fair. But some business owners say the closure has led to traffic problems and a decline in downtown business sales.

Now, village leaders want to hear from residents via an online survey, which is open until 5 p.m. on Oct. 13.

"We’re hoping to gather input from as many community members as possible to understand how the space is being used and experienced," said Elyse Giardullo, assistant village manager, in an email.