Middletown is still recovering from a cyberattack

The city of Middletown is still recovering three weeks after a cyberattack struck its city services.

City administrators said in a Facebook post Wednesday that they still do not know if any personal information was accessed in what was likely a ransomware attack on or around Aug. 17.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing with the assistance of third-party specialists to determine what information might have been affected.

Officials are still unable to release a timeline for restoration but will continue to serve residents where needed.

Investigations into these kinds of attacks can be complex and time-consuming and the city says it is "working diligently to complete it as soon as possible."

The statement on Facebook continues, in part: "Based on the results of the investigation, we will take appropriate actions to notify and support any affected individuals."

During this time, utility billing is unable to curate new bills but no utility shutoffs will occur.

Citizens can pay in-person at the city building for bills that were issued before services went down, or online through InvoiceCloud. Payments may only be made by credit card and are subject to credit card fees.

Payments are also being accepted at the income tax office but account information is not accessible at this time.

All services have resumed at the Middletown Health Department, which is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the city building.

More information about the attack and city services can be found on the City of Middletown, Ohio - City Services Facebook page.