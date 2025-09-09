Ohio's sandhill crane population is growing, but it's still considered endangered

There's some good news for the sandhill crane population in the Buckeye State.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says surveys indicate a slight increase in the number of the wading birds spotted in Ohio.

Volunteers logged 428 crane sightings this year — a 4% increase from last year’s count of 412, but a substantial increase from the first year’s survey of 160 crane sightings back in 2021.

The county with the highest number of crane sightings this year is Wayne in northeastern Ohio with 101. Most crane sightings have been in central and northeastern Ohio.

Ohio Department of Natural Resources / ODNR Sandhill cranes breed in wetlands across northern United States and Canada, and migrate southward during the winter months.

Sandhill cranes are a tall, wading bird with a long neck and bill. Its plumage is mostly gray with a red patch on its forehead, but they turn a rusty color during the breeding season.

The migratory birds breed in wetlands across the northern U.S. and Canada, and winter farther south in North America.

Sandhill cranes were considered extinct in Ohio until returning to Wayne County in 1987.

While their population is slowly increasing, they are still considered to be an endangered species.

