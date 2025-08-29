Wright State launches engineering technology degree pathway with Sinclair

Wright State University is partnering with Sinclair Community College to make it easier for students to transfer from Sinclair to Wright State and complete a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering technology. This is part of the two schools' Wright Path program.

The pathway program was launched in August to meet a growing regional workforce demand in advanced manufacturing and technical fields.

According to the Governor's Office of Workforce Transformation, Ohio sees higher occupation demand in engineering technician roles.

“Technicians with associate’s degrees in fields like mechanical, electrical or quality engineering technology are in high demand by both new and established manufacturers across Ohio,” said Karl Hess, dean of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, in a written statement.

To be eligible for the program, students must have graduated high school or earned an equivalent credential, be enrolled or admitted to enroll for the next term at Sinclair and have at least one full semester remaining at Sinclair before receiving an associate’s degree or completing an academic transfer pathway if no associate’s degree is included.

Qualifying participants must also be students in good disciplinary standing at Sinclair and/or at Wright State who have not yet earned their bachelor's degree.

“This partnership ensures a seamless public-school pathway to a high-demand, well-paying career in engineering technology,” said Darryl Ahner, dean of Wright State’s College of Engineering and Computer Science, in a written statement.

“Students are seeing the value in a Wright State education. This new pathway with Sinclair is another example of how we deliver high-quality, affordable options that prepare graduates for real careers in our region and beyond.”

In addition to partnering with Sinclair, Wright State has a standing partnership with the Dayton Region Manufacturers Association, which highlighted the need for degrees that meet industry expectations.

Ten associate degree programs at the community college are included in the new articulation agreement. The program offers multiple concentrations in more than 70 bachelor's degrees across a range of academic disciplines to accommodate students from multiple backgrounds.

Wright Path also offers flexible options for airmen and civilians at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, including those with degrees from the Community College of the Air Force.

“Manufacturing is one of the most significant contributors to the economic vitality of the Dayton region,” said Angelia Erbaugh, president of the Dayton Region Manufacturers Association, in a written statement.

“A driving force is the availability of a skilled and trained job-ready workforce. We are excited that two of the region’s leading higher education institutions have joined forces to elevate, evolve and ready our future workforce for the increasing demand.”

A full list of programs in the Wright Path program can be found at www.wright.edu.