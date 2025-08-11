© 2025 WYSO
RTA rolls out express route to U.S. Air Force Museum

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published August 11, 2025 at 10:23 AM EDT
RTA
On Aug. 31, The Greater Dayton RTA will launch the new Route X6 — an express bus to the United States Air Force Museum.

The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority is launching a new express route to the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

The new Route X6 will travel through the downtown corridor making stops at the recently opened hotels before traveling along Main Street and then on State Route 4 to the museum.

New Route X6 will take patrons directly to the United States Air Force Museum. It begins Aug. 31, 2025.
The Greater Dayton RTA
New Route X6 will take patrons directly to the United States Air Force Museum. It begins Aug. 31, 2025.

From there, it will travel along Harshman Road before turning onto Airway Road and heading to Wright State University. It will also connect with RTA’s Routes 1 and 6 at the intersection of Woodman Drive and Airway Road, making for easy transfers.

The service will run seven days a week from 8:45 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., coinciding with the museum’s hours of operation. The estimated wait time is 40 minutes or less.

Route X6 goes into effect Aug. 31, 2025.

The new Route X6 is part of a broader service change happening on that same Sunday. It includes the launch of Route 3 and routing changes to Routes 1 and 6. For more information regarding the service change, visit www.iriderta.org.
