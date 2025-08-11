Montgomery County Sheriff issues shelter-in-place advisory for Washington Township area

The Montgomery County Sheriff issued a shelter in place advisory for an area of Washington Township Monday morning.

Residents and visitors in the area of State Route 725 and Paragon Road are advised to stay indoors, and lock doors and windows as officials search for a wanted suspect involved in a chase that ended in the Oak Creek South Park area. A large police presence is in the vicinity.

An alert sent to area broadcast media described the suspect as a male wearing black pants and blue long sleeve shirt. Sheriff officials warn people to not approach the individual but to call 911.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.