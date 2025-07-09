Dayton Metro Library announces new hours starting Aug. 4

Dayton Metro Library said its changing its operating hours to reflect the most highly used hours of the week.

Executive Director Jeffrey Trzeciak stated that the new hours "are to accommodate our patrons' needs because we see a shift in Library usage with families and students during the school year."

Beginning Aug. 4, the following operating hours at all branches will be:

Monday: 10 am – 7 pm

Tuesday: 9:30 am – 6 pm

Wednesday: 9:30 am – 6 pm

Thursday: 11 am – 8 pm

Friday: 9:30 am – 6 pm

Saturday: 9:30 am – 6 pm

At the same time, the Southeast Branch will return to its appointment policy: patrons who wish to visit the branch Monday through Friday, from 2:30 - 4 p.m., will need to arrange an appointment time online. The Main Library will also reinstate its chaperone policy Monday-Friday, from 2-6 p.m., during which patrons under the age of 17 will need to be accompanied by an adult chaperone age 25 or older.

For more information, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org or call the Library’s Ask Me Line at 937.463.2665.