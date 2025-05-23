Kettering Health CEO on cyber attack: 'these events often range from 10 to 20 days'

Kettering Health is still recovering from a cyber attack on its IT systems.

The health system, which operates 14 medical centers in southwest Ohio, first announced the attack on May 20.

Kettering Health CEO Mike Gentry released a statement today, saying that in health care, "these events often range from 10 to 20 days in duration."

He said staff members are “diligently following downtime processes and procedures.”

Patients with appointments that require IT applications as a necessary part of their care are being rescheduled, the system stated.

Kettering Health’s emergency departments, hospitals, and clinics remain open.

Gentry also thanked other area health care networks such as Dayton Children’s and Premiere Health for their assistance this week.

Temporary contact

Kettering Health said it now has a temporary phone line for patients with urgent clinical questions, staffed by Kettering Health registered nurses. That number is (937) 600-6879.

"We would like to provide assurance that calls are getting through at this time," the system said in a statement. "However, due to the exceedingly high volume, we ask for patience as our teams work as quickly as possible to connect with each caller."

According to Kettering Health, the phone line is intended for urgent clinical needs only.

The system stated that the number is not for: questions about the ongoing technology outage, information and data security concerns, or scheduling or non-urgent appointment requests.

Additionally, Kettering Health said:

