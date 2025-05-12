2 illegal dumping sites in Montgomery County get grants for cleanup

The state is awarding grants to clean up two illegal dumping sites in Montgomery County, as part of a statewide initiative.

The city of Dayton will clear out a site littered with illegally dumped items with a grant from the Ohio Attorney Genera's Office.

The one acre site in the 3800 block of Germantown Street is littered with tire, demolition debris and bags of unknown substances. The city said it poses a health and safety risk to neighbors.

The cleanup will address the risk and improve the area's appearance, the city stated. Cleanup should be complete by early 2026.

The grant is for $47,000.

In Harrison Township, at 5513 N. Dixie Drive, an illegal dump site filled with nearly 200 tires, vehicle parts, abandoned cars, and general waste will be cleaned up.

To discourage future dumping, signage will also be installed.

In total, 27 Ohio communities have received a Shine a Light on Dumpers award by the Attorney General's Environmental Enforcement initiative.

