County auditors across Ohio pushing for statewide tax relief

County auditors across Ohio are sounding the alarm, saying residents are being taxed out of their homes. Now, many are banding together and promoting tax relief proposals.

In February, the County Auditors Association of Ohio gathered in Springfield to discuss tax relief proposals.

"When you’re paying 30% to 40% more than what the home is valued at because you want to get into a home, you’ve got to understand that’s going to impact your taxes," said Logan Bailey, chief deputy auditor in Clinton County.

The auditors also want renters to join the fight. They said this group is hurt by high property taxes because landlords pass along the increase in rent hikes.

As a result, Baily told the crowd, "We're looking at the possibility of forcing people out of their homes because we're over taxing them."

Other county auditors from Warren, Union, Montgomery and Hancock counties echoed this sentiment.

A state committee reviewing property taxes decided in December to not enact tax relief for property owners. This came after a year of research and testimonies from county auditors statewide.

Meanwhile, the auditors association contends property owners are paying higher taxes because outdated state laws don’t keep up with inflation and market cycles.

Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith said state legislators could expand Ohio’s Homestead Program, benefiting hundreds of thousands.

"This program really helps folks that are 65 years of age or older. Seniors and those who are disabled, the permanently and totally disabled," Keith said. "The Homestead Exemption, it exempts the first $28,000 of a property’s value from taxation. We think it should be $50,000. A significant increase and a benefit for those that are on fixed incomes."

Other proposals include eliminating the non-business credit and expanding the owner occupancy credit, limiting how much revenue public school districts can get after property values are reappraised. Auditors are also interested in creating tax relief programs benefiting low to moderate income residents.

Union County Auditor Andrea Weaver urged property owners to call their state representatives and demand help.

"The voices that are going to be most impactful are the citizens that will cry out if you will to their legislators and say, 'I know I’m paying too much and you need to figure it out. Here are some suggestions coming from the county auditors,'" Weaver said.

