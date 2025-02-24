Ohio wants your help counting bald eagle nests

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is requesting the public’s help in identifying bald eagle nests.

The department’s Division of Wildlife is conducting a statewide bald eagle nest census this year. The 2020 census recorded 707 nests.

Ottawa County led the state with nest spottings, when 90 nests were recorded there in 2020.

Bald eagles in Ohio typically lay eggs in February to March and they like to nest in large trees like sycamore, beeches, oaks, and cottonwoods.

Observers may report bald eagle nest locations at wildohio.gov until Sunday, March 16.

The division of wildlife said eagles can be spotted in all 88 Ohio counties. The division advises looking for nests near rivers, wetlands, and lakes.