AES Ohio upgrading 25-year-old online customer system

AES Ohio says one of its customer online platforms is out of date and needs to be modernized.

"Our current system is 25 years old and things have changed. Software platforms have changed. How people behave has changed," AES spokesperson Mary Ann Kabel said.

According to Kabel, the utility company is updating the online system customers use to access their account. Changes include the customer account number expanding from ten to 12 digits, paper bills will be redesigned and the new system will give customers more control.

"For instance, with customers moving, the stop, start transfer service can be automated. That can be done online," Kabel said. "Also, there's more options for account management in being able to look at your usage and make adjustments and be more efficient with your use of energy."

However, during the upgrade, Kabel emphasized online outage reporting will remain available. The new system will go live on the morning of Sept. 4 and customers will regain access to their online account.

AES Ohio services about 12 counties in southwest Ohio. The largest areas include Montgomery County with 287,389 costumers, Greene County with 11,3072 costumers and Clark County with 5,827 customers.

For more information, go to aes-ohio.com/smart-upgrade.

