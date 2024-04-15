Photos: Over 150,000 visit Ohio state parks, forests for solar eclipse

Ohio being in the solar eclipse’s path of totality was a total victory for its state parks and forests.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources reported 150,000 people from around the world visited the state’s parks, wildlife areas, nature preserves, and forests to enjoy the 2024 solar eclipse.

“Whether people wanted to be standing along our beautiful rivers, in the clearing of towering trees, or among the sunny glow of Lake Erie, Ohio’s outdoor spaces were the perfect setting for this natural wonder,” said Mary Mertz, Ohio Department of Natural Resources director.

1 of 6 — unnamed (6).jpg Totality as seen from Findley State Park, Ohio. / State of Ohio 2 of 6 — unnamed (5).jpg A crowd at Portage Lakes State Park. State of Ohio 3 of 6 — unnamed (4).jpg 4 of 6 — unnamed (7).jpg cars fill a parking lot at headlands beach state park Headlands Beach State Park was one of many ODNR locations that saw large crowds for the total solar eclipse and law enforcement officers were ready to help all weekend long.



5 of 6 — unnamed (8).jpg Headlands Beach State Park was one of many ODNR locations that saw large crowds for the total solar eclipse and law enforcement officers were ready to help all weekend long.

6 of 6 — unnamed (3).jpg A group of kids take in the eclipse at West Branch State Park in Ohio.

State of Ohio

State officials said they positioned staff all around the state to welcome people for the once-in-a-lifetime event in Ohio.

Natural resources officers and wildlife officers were posted at some of the busiest locations along the path of totality. Other wildlife officers were able to monitor the state parks, nature preserves, and forests that were not in the path of totality.

The ODNR also partnered with Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities to provide LightSound devices at 30 locations in the path of totality. These devices converted sunlight into audible tones, allowing users to perceive changes as the moon eclipsed the sun.

