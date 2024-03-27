Dorothy Lane Market to close for April Solar Eclipse

Dorothy Lane Market will close its grocery stores for the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8.

The three branches will close for 30 minutes so that associates who want to view the total eclipse can do so.

“This is a momentous occasion and we certainly don’t want our dedicated associates to miss out on a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Dorothy Lane Market CEO Norman Mayne said in a statement.

The closure will be from 2:50 p.m. until approximately 3:20 p.m. The stores will operate normal business hours for the remainder of the day.

The time may adjust slightly depending on the discretion of each location’s store director.

According to NASA, the total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

It will begin over the South Pacific Ocean and the first location in North America will be Mexico’s Pacific coast at around 11:07 a.m. PDT.