Primary election polling location moves for some Dayton voters

The Montgomery County Board of Elections has issued a heads-up for voters whose polling location is changing for the primary election on Tuesday.

Residents who typically vote at the Gospel Mission Gymnasium in Dayton will now cast their ballots at Goodwill Easter Seals at 660 S. Main St.

The board said an “unforeseen circumstances" led to the change of venue.

Voters in the Dayton 1-D and 1-E precincts will be getting a postcard notifying them of the change. Emails will also be sent if voters have them on file with the Board of Elections.

Voters can also check their polling location online.

For questions, can contact the Board of Elections at (937) 225-5656 or at mcsafevoting.com.

