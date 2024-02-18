© 2024 WYSO
Ohio elections officials: 'Look for those trusted sources' to combat misinformation ahead of primary

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published February 18, 2024 at 10:13 PM EST
A white electronic voting machine with a large blue screen that says "to begin voting, insert your card."
Kathryn Mobley
/
WYSO
Voting machines are primed to rollout in Ohio's 88 districts for the 2024 Primary. Early voting begins Wednesday, February 21.

Tuesday, Feb. 20, is the last day to register for Ohio’s 2024 Primary, and boards of election offices will be open until 9 p.m. that day.

On the ballot for next month’s primary, voters will select party candidates for the U.S. Senate, decide who moves forward in several congressional races, choose judicial nominees and numerous ballot issues — in addition to narrowing the field for U.S. president.

Board of elections directors from six Southwest Ohio counties came together on Friday to discuss how they're preparing for the primary.

Kenneth Henning from the Ohio Secretary of State’s office joined them, urging voters to be vigilant in confirming all election information they hear or receive.

“When someone gets an email stating early vote hours or anything to do with the elections that’s not a dot gov, that’s your first red flag because that’s not a trusted entity," Henning said. "The other is on social media, if they have accounts they are usually verified with a blue check mark. I would just reiterate they need to look for those trusted sources.”

Nicole Unzicher is the director of the Butler County Board of Elections. She reminded voters of the biggest change since the 2020 presidential primary.

"When you do come in to vote, either early voting or at the polling locations, you will need to provide an unexpired photo identification, whether that's a driver's license or a state ID," Unzicher said. "We are accepting passports now as that photo identification, and any military ID as well."

If you need a valid photo ID, Unzicher said you can get a free state issued photo ID at a BMV office. You’ll need to show them your birth certificate or Social Security card. Or if you’ve changed your name, present your marriage license or divorce decree.

Voters are also encouraged to confirm their polling location in advance because some have changed. Early voting begins Wednesday, Feb. 21.
