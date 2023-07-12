© 2023 WYSO
Education

DPS votes in new interim superintendent

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published July 12, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT
Dr. David Lawrence is the new interim superintendent for Dayton Public Schools. Tuesday afternoon, four members of the board voted in favor of Lawrence. He begins immediately.
Dayton Public Schools
The Dayton Public Schools Board of Education voted Tuesday afternoon to appoint Dr. David Lawrence as interim superintendent. Lawrence has 27 years of experience in public education and, until recently, he served as the district’s Business Manager.

The appointment comes days after Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli resigned her post. She was contracted for another year but instead, will become the interim superintendent for the Lakota School District.

The search for a permanent superintendent is ongoing.

