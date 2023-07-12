DPS votes in new interim superintendent
The Dayton Public Schools Board of Education voted Tuesday afternoon to appoint Dr. David Lawrence as interim superintendent. Lawrence has 27 years of experience in public education and, until recently, he served as the district’s Business Manager.
The appointment comes days after Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli resigned her post. She was contracted for another year but instead, will become the interim superintendent for the Lakota School District.
The search for a permanent superintendent is ongoing.