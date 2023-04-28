Bellbrook-Sugarcreek school board change anti-harassment policy, LGBTQ+ students protests

The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek School board has modified its anti-harassment policy regarding LGBTQ+ students and staff. Thursday night, they removed language that specifically stated discrimination would not be tolerated for this population in the district.

Previously, Bellbrook-Sugarcreek School District’s anti-harassment policy read: The Board prohibits discriminatory harassment based on race, color, national origin, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), disability, age, religion, ancestry or genetic information (collectively “Protected Classes”) that are protected by Federal civil rights laws (hereinafter referred to as “unlawful harassment”), and encourages those within the School District community as well as Third Parties, who feel aggrieved to seek assistance to rectify such problems.

The board said the change makes the district’s anti-harassment policy line up with Ohio and Federal anti-harassment law. However, the removal of the words "including sexual orientation and gender identity" was met with opposition from students, parents and other LGBTQ+ supporters as they booed and called the board members "cowards."

Kathryn Mobley / WYSO Through tears, 17-year-old Reagan Dailey begs school board members to not change the district's anti-harassment policy.

During the almost five-hour meeting, more than 40 people spoke out against the policy change. Only one woman, a mother of five who attended Bellbrook schools, applauded the board for their courage to remove the words in question.

Vice President Audra Dorn made a motion to table the proposed change. Member David Carter agreed. But when put to a vote — members Heidi Anderson, Ken Price and President Mike Kinsley opposed.

There is a subsection of the policy the Board says it controls and can change and all members vowed to re-word it to specifically state harassment based on sexual orientation and gender identity will not be tolerated. Thus, more closely reflecting the desires of district students and staff.