© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News

Premier Health to sell downtown Dayton headquarters tower

WYSO | By Ngozi Cole
Published February 5, 2023 at 9:56 PM EST
A blue awning with white letters over a door to a downtown office building.
Premier Health
Premier Health will sell its downtown office headquarters at 110 N. Main St., saying that most of the workers from the building now work from home.

One of Dayton's biggest employers, Premier Health, is selling its headquarters building in downtown Dayton.

This move comes after a major shift since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when employees started working remotely for health and safety measures.

In a statement, Premier said: "The COVID-19 pandemic has rapidly transformed the nature of work in the United States, with remote work and hybrid work arrangements becoming far more common across the U.S. economy."

Because of that, the number of people working daily at the downtown Premier System Support has declined from more than 1,000 pre-pandemic to about 200 now, including other tenants leasing the space.

The 110 N. Main St. building was built in 1989, and Premier has occupied the property since 2012. It will continue to lease some space there.

The health care industry has been hit with the costs of the pandemic, labor shortages, wage pressures and inflation. Premier says it isn’t immune to those challenges.

The hospital system says that means retaining more office space than it needs isn’t a priority in the current economic environment.

Tags
Local and Statewide News Health CareReal EstatePremier HealthOhio News
Ngozi Cole
Ngozi Cole is the Business and Economics Reporter for WYSO. She graduated with honors from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism in New York and is a 2022 Pulitzer Center Post-Graduate Reporting Fellow. Ngozi is from Freetown, Sierra Leone.
See stories by Ngozi Cole