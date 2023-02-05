Premier Health to sell downtown Dayton headquarters tower

One of Dayton's biggest employers, Premier Health, is selling its headquarters building in downtown Dayton.

This move comes after a major shift since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when employees started working remotely for health and safety measures.

In a statement, Premier said: "The COVID-19 pandemic has rapidly transformed the nature of work in the United States, with remote work and hybrid work arrangements becoming far more common across the U.S. economy."

Because of that, the number of people working daily at the downtown Premier System Support has declined from more than 1,000 pre-pandemic to about 200 now, including other tenants leasing the space.

The 110 N. Main St. building was built in 1989, and Premier has occupied the property since 2012. It will continue to lease some space there.

The health care industry has been hit with the costs of the pandemic, labor shortages, wage pressures and inflation. Premier says it isn’t immune to those challenges.

The hospital system says that means retaining more office space than it needs isn’t a priority in the current economic environment.

