Normal visitation returns for non-COVID patients at Premier Health

In a press release, Premier Health announced effective immediately, they are returning to normal visitation for non-COVID patients. This includes patients in inpatient, outpatient, and emergency department settings who have not been diagnosed with COVID-19. Masks are still required by visitors. The announcement comes after seeing a steep decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Also, Premier Health now has guidelines in place for patients who test positive for COVID:



Patients who are positive for COVID-19 are allowed one visitor at a time.

NICU infants who test positive for COVID-19 are allowed two visitors at a time.

Patients who are positive for COVID-19 and who are in labor will be allowed two support persons.

For more on Premier Health’s visitor guidelines, click here.