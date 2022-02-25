© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

Normal visitation returns for non-COVID patients at Premier Health

WYSO | By Desmond Winton-Finklea
Published February 25, 2022 at 10:06 AM EST
Miami Valley Hospital
Joshua Chenault
/
WYSO
Premier Health hospitals include Atrium Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, and Upper Valley Medical Center.

In a press release, Premier Health announced effective immediately, they are returning to normal visitation for non-COVID patients. This includes patients in inpatient, outpatient, and emergency department settings who have not been diagnosed with COVID-19. Masks are still required by visitors. The announcement comes after seeing a steep decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Also, Premier Health now has guidelines in place for patients who test positive for COVID:

  • Patients who are positive for COVID-19 are allowed one visitor at a time.
  • NICU infants who test positive for COVID-19 are allowed two visitors at a time.
  • Patients who are positive for COVID-19 and who are in labor will be allowed two support persons.

For more on Premier Health’s visitor guidelines, click here.

