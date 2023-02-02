Campaign seeks to honor DCDC founder Jeraldyne Blunden on postage stamp

Dayton Public Schools is looking to gather 10,000 signed letters to mail to the Citizens’ Stamp Advisory Committee in Washington, D.C. for Black History Month.

the school district is working with the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company to ask the committee to consider creating a U.S. Postal Service stamp honoring Jeraldyne Blunden.

Blunden, a 1958 DPS graduate, founded the Dayton dance company in 1968. It’s the oldest modern dance company in Ohio.

Blunden is known for having a lasting impact on the Dayton area, and for establishing an African American dance company during a time when civil rights struggles were prominent.

If you wish to participate in the letter-writing campaign you can visit DCDC.org.

