Local and Statewide News

Ohio school board changes proposed; Senior LGBTQ+ housing; Benefits for vets exposed to hazards

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published January 12, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST
Senior Airman Frances Gavalis tosses unserviceable uniform items into a burn pit at Balad Air Base, Iraq in 2008. The military destroyed uniforms, equipment and other materials in huge burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan. Some veterans say those pits are responsible for respiratory problems they are now experiencing.
Senior Airman Julianne Showalter/USAF
Senior Airman Frances Gavalis tosses unserviceable uniform items into a burn pit at Balad Air Base, Iraq in 2008. The military destroyed uniforms, equipment and other materials in huge burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan. The PACT Act expands health benefits to veterans exposed to burn pits and Agent Orange.
  • Veteran Benefit Expansion for Hazardous Exposures - United States Senator Sherrod Brown was in Springfield Wednesday to talk about the PACT Act that expands health care and disability benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and Agent Orange. WYSO Environmental Reporter Chris Welter has this.
  • Housing for Senior LGBTQ Community - An old schoolhouse in northwest Dayton will soon become housing for the LGBTQ community. The project recently got over $1 million in state tax credits. Business reporter Ngozi Cole has more.
  • The Incredible Edible Expensive Egg - The price for a dozen eggs hit $4 in some local grocery stores this week according to the Dayton Daily News. Farm labor and equipment costs keep rising due to inflation. There’s also an avian flu strain that’s been going around for about a year. Both factor into the rising cost of eggs.
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
