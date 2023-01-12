Ohio school board changes proposed; Senior LGBTQ+ housing; Benefits for vets exposed to hazards
- State School Board Power Change Proposed - The bill Ohio lawmakers considered but didn’t pass last year that took power away from the State School Board of Education is coming back. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.
- Veteran Benefit Expansion for Hazardous Exposures - United States Senator Sherrod Brown was in Springfield Wednesday to talk about the PACT Act that expands health care and disability benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and Agent Orange. WYSO Environmental Reporter Chris Welter has this.
- Housing for Senior LGBTQ Community - An old schoolhouse in northwest Dayton will soon become housing for the LGBTQ community. The project recently got over $1 million in state tax credits. Business reporter Ngozi Cole has more.
- The Incredible Edible Expensive Egg - The price for a dozen eggs hit $4 in some local grocery stores this week according to the Dayton Daily News. Farm labor and equipment costs keep rising due to inflation. There’s also an avian flu strain that’s been going around for about a year. Both factor into the rising cost of eggs.