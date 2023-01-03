© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Local and Statewide News

New driver training program to address Miami Valley labor shortages

WYSO | By Ngozi Cole
Published January 3, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST
Greater Dayton RTA bus 1623, a 2016-built Gillig low-floor diesel, at Wright Stop Plaza Transit Center (in downtown Dayton), in service on route 11
Darius Pinkston
/
Wikimedia Commons
A trolley bus parked at RTA headquarters in Dayton.

Clark State College and the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission have created an adult driver training program. This is in response to a major shortage of bus and other drivers in the area.

The planning commission said driver shortages have severely affected public transit, including forcing route cuts and cutting back on hours. This past year, Greater Dayton RTA was down 100 drivers.

The planning commission said they hope to change that with this training program.

Crystal Jones, the Vice President of Community Impact at Clark State College, said after substantial research, they worked with the planning commission to come up with a solution.

"We realized that we didn't have a direct pipeline to fill the driver shortage, " Jones said. "We did a lot of research and came up with a basic training to offer and a way to pay for the training as well."

The one week course will start in February and scholarships are available.

Ngozi Cole
Ngozi Cole is the Business and Economics Reporter for WYSO. She graduated with honors from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism in New York and is a 2022 Pulitzer Center Post-Graduate Reporting Fellow. Ngozi is from Freetown, Sierra Leone.
