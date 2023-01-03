New driver training program to address Miami Valley labor shortages

Clark State College and the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission have created an adult driver training program. This is in response to a major shortage of bus and other drivers in the area.

The planning commission said driver shortages have severely affected public transit, including forcing route cuts and cutting back on hours. This past year, Greater Dayton RTA was down 100 drivers.

The planning commission said they hope to change that with this training program.

Crystal Jones, the Vice President of Community Impact at Clark State College, said after substantial research, they worked with the planning commission to come up with a solution.

"We realized that we didn't have a direct pipeline to fill the driver shortage, " Jones said. "We did a lot of research and came up with a basic training to offer and a way to pay for the training as well."

The one week course will start in February and scholarships are available.