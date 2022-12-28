© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News

Statehouse Flood Damage; WPAFB Child Care Funding; Nutcracker Sales Record; Rose Center Banner Year

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published December 28, 2022 at 11:02 AM EST
Ohio statehouse
thoth188
/
Flickr Creative Commons
A broken water pipe flooded the Ohio Statehouse Tuesday.

Broken Water Pipe Floods Statehouse; WPAFB Child Care Receives Federal Funding; Nutcracker Sets Sales Record; Banner Year for Rose Music Center

  • Wright-Patt's Child Care Receives Funding - The U.S. Senate and House have passed a new defense budget. It includes over $50 million in military development projects in the Miami Valley. Business reporter Ngozi Cole has more.
  • Clark State Receives Truck Training Simulator - The College will install a simulator for the Commercial Transportation Training and Testing Center in January.
Tags
Local and Statewide News Ohio StatehouseWright Patterson Air Force BaseClark State Community CollegeDayton Ballet
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
See stories by Mike Frazier