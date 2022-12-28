Statehouse Flood Damage; WPAFB Child Care Funding; Nutcracker Sales Record; Rose Center Banner Year
- Broken Pipe Floods Statehouse - Workers at the Ohio Statehouse are dealing with water damage from a busted fire suppression pipe. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.
- Wright-Patt's Child Care Receives Funding - The U.S. Senate and House have passed a new defense budget. It includes over $50 million in military development projects in the Miami Valley. Business reporter Ngozi Cole has more.
- Dayton's Nutcracker Sets Sales Record - The Nutcracker sold almost $560,000 worth of tickets…the largest sales record in the organization’s history.
- A Rosy Year for the Rose - The Huber Heights music center says it made over a million dollars in profit this year.
- Clark State Receives Truck Training Simulator - The College will install a simulator for the Commercial Transportation Training and Testing Center in January.