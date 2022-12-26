Clark County Cleanup Update; Delphi Pension Bill Stalls; Sports Betting Coming; Agricultural Census
- Clark County Cleanup Update - The planning process for the clean-up of thousands of gallons of industrial waste at the Tremont City Barrel Fill site in Clark County is underway. It comes after residents have been sounding the alarm for years about the potential for water contamination from the barrel fill site. WYSO Environmental Reporter Chris Welter has this.
- Getting Ready for Betting - Sports betting will be legal in Ohio at the beginning of the new year. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports regulators have been preparing for months.
- Delphi Pension Setback - A proposed bill to restore retirement benefits for former workers at Delphi automotive plants stalled late last week in Congress. That means the bill will not get to the president’s desk this year.
- Agricultural Census - The USDA recently began mailing out survey invitations for the 2022 Census of Agriculture. The census is collected every five years, and it informs policy makers and farmers alike. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa reports.
- An Ode to Recycling - ‘Twas the day of Christmas, and all through the place. Styrofoam is everywhere, getting in your face. It waits in the boxes, protecting your things. Pull out your gifts, and out it springs. Putting Styrofoam in the trash, is the typical way. But that’s bad for the planet, Environmentalists say. But don’t throw out, that squeaky white stuff. Give it a second chance, it’s not that tough...