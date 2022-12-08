WYSO Daily News Update: Thursday, December 8, 2022
World War II Heritage Area; Benefits for Vets with Toxic Exposure; Fraze Ticket Purchasing Options May Change
- New Vet Health Benefits for Toxic Exposure - U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) is encouraging Ohio veterans to see if they qualify for new health benefits available from something called the PACT Act. It was signed into law in August and expands health benefits for veterans who were exposed to toxic substances while serving. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more.
- World War II Heritage City - Montgomery County and the City of Dayton have earned the elite distinction of being named a World War II Heritage City. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley explains why.
- Fraze Tickets Sale Options May Change - The Fraze Pavilion is reviewing the way it sells tickets in light of high online ticket sales versus in-person sales.
- Economic Development Grants - Montgomery County approved a total of $1.5 million dollars in grants for five economic development projects on Tuesday.