Local and Statewide News

WYSO Daily News Update: Monday, December 5, 2022

By Mike Frazier
Published December 5, 2022 at 9:43 AM EST
Mass Shooting Survivor Pleas; LGBTQ+ Event Canceled due to Proud Boys; Xenia School Levy Tie; Dayton Debuts EV fleet; Holiday Tree Costs Go Up

  • Mass Shooting Survivor Asks for Gun Law Changes - A mass shooting survivor appeared in front of an Ohio Senate committee to share her story. She’s calling on lawmakers to pass a bill that makes changes to how someone buys a gun. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.
  • Security Dispute Forces LGBTQ+ Event Cancellation - A Columbus school says a dispute over security led to the cancellation of a children’s event featuring performers in drag. The event was canceled in light of a planned protest by the Proud Boys.
  • Xenia School Levy Votes are Tied - The Greene County Board of Elections says the vote count for the Xenia school levy ballot issue is a tie. The Dayton Daily News reports that the previous count of votes for the ballot issue was wrong.
  • Dayton Rolls Out EV Fleet - The City of Dayton unveiled its new fleet of electric vehicles Friday. It’s part of a plan to reduce the city's dependence on fossil fuels. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa reports.
  • Holiday Tree Prices Going Up - Demand is at an all-time high for Christmas trees this year. But the Ohio Christmas Tree Association says rising costs for growers have pushed up prices. Business reporter Ngozi Cole has more.
Gun Laws, Xenia City Schools, Christmas, LGBTQ+, Electric Cars
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
