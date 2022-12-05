WYSO Daily News Update: Monday, December 5, 2022
Mass Shooting Survivor Pleas; LGBTQ+ Event Canceled due to Proud Boys; Xenia School Levy Tie; Dayton Debuts EV fleet; Holiday Tree Costs Go Up
- Mass Shooting Survivor Asks for Gun Law Changes - A mass shooting survivor appeared in front of an Ohio Senate committee to share her story. She’s calling on lawmakers to pass a bill that makes changes to how someone buys a gun. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.
- Security Dispute Forces LGBTQ+ Event Cancellation - A Columbus school says a dispute over security led to the cancellation of a children’s event featuring performers in drag. The event was canceled in light of a planned protest by the Proud Boys.
- Xenia School Levy Votes are Tied - The Greene County Board of Elections says the vote count for the Xenia school levy ballot issue is a tie. The Dayton Daily News reports that the previous count of votes for the ballot issue was wrong.
- Dayton Rolls Out EV Fleet - The City of Dayton unveiled its new fleet of electric vehicles Friday. It’s part of a plan to reduce the city's dependence on fossil fuels. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa reports.
- Holiday Tree Prices Going Up - Demand is at an all-time high for Christmas trees this year. But the Ohio Christmas Tree Association says rising costs for growers have pushed up prices. Business reporter Ngozi Cole has more.