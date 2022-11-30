WYSO Daily News Update: Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Ohio Gender-Affirming bill dead, Ohio woman verdict on January 6 attack, OSU President resigns
- Ohio Gender-Affirming Bill Dead for Now - A bill that would have restricted the kind of medical care transgender children can receive will not be taken up during the Lame Duck session of the Ohio Legislature. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles explains.
- Mixed Verdict for Capitol Attack Suspect - A Champaign County woman on trial for her role in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was convicted Tuesday of three charges but not for seditious conspiracy.
- County Commissioner Wins reelection After All - Incumbent Democrat Carolyn Rice will remain in her seat as Montgomery County Commissioner as certified election results flips unofficial results from the November 8 unofficial results.
- Health Officials Urge Measles Vax - Area public health experts are urging parents to get their children vaccinated for measles. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley reports this comes amid reports of active cases in Columbus.
- OSU President Resigns Unexpectedly - Ohio State University is releasing few details explaining the early resignation of university President Kristina Johnson. But WOSU’s Renee Fox reports for the Ohio Newsroom, that the university is denying Johnson is leaving as a result of an investigation.
- Yellow Springs Senior Housing - Yellow Springs Home, Inc, a low-income housing program, will build a new senior housing project in the village. This is the fourth phase of the project and is expected to have 28 to 32 units.