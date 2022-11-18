WYSO Daily News Update: November 18, 2022
Your WYSO Daily News Update for November 18, 2022:
- Medicare scam warning: The Ohio Department of Insurance is cautioning the more than 2.5 million Ohioans on Medicare to be on alert for scams during the current Medicare open enrollment period. Consumers should watch for fake Medicare communications seeking personal information or money in exchange for help with enrollment, scheduling services, or providing a new Medicare card. You should never give out personal information, including Medicare account numbers or Social Security numbers, to anyone who contacts you unsolicited. Medicare will never call you to sell anything, visit your home, or enroll you over the phone unless you called first. Medicare open enrollment runs through Dec. 7.
- Ohio school board reform: Union-backed candidates won big in elections for the Ohio State School Board races earlier this month. Now as Ohio lawmakers come back into session after the election, they are considering reining in the power of state school board members. Statehouse News Bureau correspondent Jo Ingles reports.
- Constitutional amendment: Ohio Republican officials are leading an effort to change the rules for ballot issues that amend the state constitution – by requiring those issues to receive 60% of the vote in order to pass. Statehouse News Bureau correspondent Andy Chow reports.
- ODOT winter prep: This winter, Ohio Department of Transportation drivers will clear more than four thousand (4,000) lane miles in the Miami Valley. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley visited the District 7 office in Troy to see how they’re gearing up.