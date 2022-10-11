WYSO Daily News Update: October 11, 2022
Your WYSO Daily News Update for October 11, 2022:
- Voter registration deadline looming
(Statehouse News Bureau) - Ohioans who want to vote in the election this fall are running out of time to register. Today is the voter registration deadline. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.
- Joe Burrow food bank
(WYSO) - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow recently launched the Joe Burrow Foundation. The nonprofit builds on his efforts to address food insecurity in Ohio. As well as childhood mental health. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa has that report.
- Dayton’s Children's vaccines
(WYSO) - Dayton Children’s Hospital urges parents of kids six months and older to get their flu shot before October 31. They say the goal is to get the vaccine at least two to three weeks before the flu season begins for best protection against it. Flu season has been mild the past two years because of masking and other pandemic precautions. But experts caution the relaxation of COVID measures could mean higher rates of flu infections this season. Parents have several options to get their kids vaccinated. That includes Kids Express in Beavercreek, Springboro, West Chester or Mason; or Dayton Children’s pharmacy. Or you can go online to the Dayton Children's Hospital website for more information.
- Dayton, Ohio acknowledges Indigenous People's Day
(WYSO) - The city of Dayton proclaimed yesterday as Indigenous Peoples Day. It's the first time the city has done so. Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims issued a proclamation declaring that the second Monday of each October will from now on be “Indigenous Peoples’ Day” in the city of Dayton. Historically, that day has been recognized as Columbus Day. Mims made the proclamation during a celebration at Sinclair Community College. The celebration brought in speakers from around the Miami Valley and beyond. Guy Jones was one of them. He co-founded the Miami Valley Council for Native Americans in 1989.c"I appreciate this immensely. It's been a long time advocating for Native people, indigenous people to get recognized in this community, so I thank you." Jones said around fifteen hundred Native Americans live in Montgomery County.