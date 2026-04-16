Commission of Fine Arts votes to move ahead with Trump's proposed victory arch

The Commission of Fine Arts, a federal agency, has voted to move ahead with President Trump's plans to build a 250-foot "victory arch" at the National Mall that will tower over Arlington National Cemetery and obstruct the sightline to the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The approval vote was expected, as Trump had filled the committee with seven of his own appointees after firing all its previous members last October. This group is responsible for advising the president, Congress, and the federal and local governments on the design and aesthetics of construction within Washington, D.C.

In renderings made public last week, the proposed arch bears a striking resemblance to Paris' Arc de Triomphe in its design, though it would be nearly 100 feet taller. In the architectural plans submitted by the firm Harrison Design, the arch is topped with two eagles and a winged, crowned figure reminiscent of the Statue of Liberty. On one side, the words "One Nation Under God" appear, with the phrase "With Liberty and Justice for All" on the other.

The proposed D.C. arch would also be the biggest such structure in the world, dwarfing its two nearest rivals: the Monumento a la Revolución in Mexico City, which stands 220 feet high, and the Arch of Triumph in Pyongyang, North Korea (197 feet high). The lead architect from Harrison Design, Nicolas Charbonneau, said in comments to the Commission of Fine Arts on Thursday morning that the 250-foot height is a nod to the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026.

In a comment emailed to NPR last week, when the design was released, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle wrote: "The Triumphal Arch in Memorial Circle is going to be one of the most iconic landmarks not only in Washington, D.C., but throughout the world. It will enhance the visitor experience at Arlington National Cemetery for veterans, the families of the fallen, and all Americans alike, serving as a visual reminder of the noble sacrifices borne by so many American heroes throughout our 250 year history so we can enjoy our freedoms today. President Trump will continue to honor our veterans and give the greatest Nation on earth — America — the glory it deserves."

It is still unclear when – or whether or not – the proposed arch's construction will go ahead. In February, a group of Vietnam War veterans filed suit to stop the construction, arguing that Congressional approval is needed.

The committee noted that of approximately 1,000 public comments submitted prior to the vote, nearly every one voiced opposition to the proposed arch and its size. The outlying individual submitted an alternate design.



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